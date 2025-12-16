A purported email written by the Deputy Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone is going viral on social media. The purported email by K Manikandan, AGM/DZM of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone, states that no leave will be sanctioned or granted to any staff member on Friday, December 26. The photo of the purported email was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Nitin Tyagi. "In order to have smooth closing as of 31.12.2025m it is advised not to sanction leave to your staff member as on the mentioned date," the mail by the DZM of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone states. The mail comes as banks will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas and on Saturday and Sunday, December 27 and 28, on account of the second Saturday of the month and weekend holiday. With this, bankers are likely to take a leave on Friday, December 26, to spend time with their families and loved ones. Soon after a picture of the alleged mail surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to share their views. A few users slammed the DZM's decision to cancel leave or not grant leave on December 26, while a few others defended the decision. One user said, "I feel the leave was denied to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience", while a second one wrote, "Customers have to suffer due to such long weekends". Scroll below to see how netizens reacted. ICICI Bank Regional Manager Abuses Staff Over Targets, Netizens Divided (Watch Video).

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

