A purported email written by the Deputy Zonal Manager of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone is going viral on social media. The purported email by K Manikandan, AGM/DZM of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone, states that no leave will be sanctioned or granted to any staff member on Friday, December 26. The photo of the purported email was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Nitin Tyagi. "In order to have smooth closing as of 31.12.2025m it is advised not to sanction leave to your staff member as on the mentioned date," the mail by the DZM of Bank of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai zone states. The mail comes as banks will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas and on Saturday and Sunday, December 27 and 28, on account of the second Saturday of the month and weekend holiday. With this, bankers are likely to take a leave on Friday, December 26, to spend time with their families and loved ones. Soon after a picture of the alleged mail surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to share their views. A few users slammed the DZM's decision to cancel leave or not grant leave on December 26, while a few others defended the decision. One user said, "I feel the leave was denied to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience", while a second one wrote, "Customers have to suffer due to such long weekends". Scroll below to see how netizens reacted. ICICI Bank Regional Manager Abuses Staff Over Targets, Netizens Divided (Watch Video).

DZM of Bank of Maharashtra in Navi Mumbai Sends Mail Claiming No Leave on December 26

Four Days With Family Is a Crime in BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 25th Dec is Christmas 26th is Friday. 27th-28th is Saturday-Sunday. If bankers get Friday leave That means bankers might get FOUR DAYS with their families. And that, it seems, is unacceptable to the DZM of Bank of… pic.twitter.com/EtQr6uFgx4 — Nitin Tyagi (@iNitinTyagi) December 16, 2025

Netizens Slam Deputy Zonal Manager's Decision

A few days ago, @FinMinIndia directed PSBs to create urgent action plans for employee welfare. Great work, @mahabank. — Civic Banker (@CivicBanker_) December 16, 2025

Union Should Come Forward for Such Days and Demand Holiday, Says X User

If Unions are anything, they should come forward for such days and demand holiday. Somehow everyone in industry wants bankers just to suffer no matter wtf we do. — Sameer Dhiman (@SameerDhimanHP) December 16, 2025

Social Media Users Defend Bank of Maharashtra DZM's Decision Over Leave Cancellation

I disagree. I feel the leave was denied to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. If the entire bank staff were to go on leave at the same time, the bank would have to be closed, which would directly impact customers. — Payal Saini (@Payal19Saini) December 16, 2025

No Commitment to Clients and Public, Says X User

Utter idiocy, no commitment to clients and public, not even empathy for the staff which has to cover workload after 3 days of holidays. Bus come to SM write negative about management who just wants to run BAU ensuring least impact to customers. — Varun (@GoldBug50) December 16, 2025

Customers Have To Suffer Due to Such Long Weekends

I disagree. Customers have to suffer due to such long weekends. There should be a cap on such combined long weekends. The employees could take a min no. in a year , so everyone gets a chance — peace (@peace791257) December 16, 2025

