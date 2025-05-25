Famous People Born on May 24: May 24 is notable for the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. In the realm of music, Bob Dylan, born in 1941, stands out as an iconic American singer-songwriter whose work has profoundly influenced popular culture. Another musical legend, Patti LaBelle, born in 1944, is celebrated for her powerful voice and contributions to R&B music. In the world of acting, Priscilla Presley, born in 1945, gained fame as an actress and businesswoman. John C. Reilly, born in 1965, is known for his versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles. Sports fans recognise Eric Cantona, born in 1966, as a legendary French footballer who made a significant impact at Manchester United. Historically, Queen Victoria, born in 1819, was the monarch of the United Kingdom who presided over a vast empire during the Victorian era. These individuals, among others, have left lasting legacies in their respective domains. May 24 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 24, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Queen Victoria, Former Queen of the United Kingdom (24 May 1819 – 22 January 1901) Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter Priscilla Presley, American businesswoman and actress Jordan Spence, English former footballer John C. Reilly, American actor Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bengali poet (24 May 1899 – 29 August 1976) Shirish Kunder, Indian filmmaker and film editor Bachendri Pal, Indian mountaineer Rajesh Roshan, Indian music director Kanchi Kaul, Indian actress Aarya Babbar, Indian actor Kartar Singh Sarabha, Indian freedom fighter (24 May 1896 - 16 November 1915) Fabio Fognini, Italian tennis player Suzanne Lenglen, French tennis player (24 May 1899 – 4 July 1938) Nico Yennaris, Footballer Eric Cantona, French former footballer

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).