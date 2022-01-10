In an eye-opening incident, an Argentinian judge has been caught on prison CCTV footage kissing a convicted 'highly dangerous prisoner' who she tried to save from a life sentence. The video went viral on the Internet and an inquiry had been set up against the female judge Mariel Suarez while the relationship between both of them is being scrutinized. The incident happened in jail near the city of Trelew on the afternoon of December 29. She was the only judge involved in the case to vote against the life term he received by the convict. Cristian 'Mai' Bustos is convicted of killing officer Leandro Tito Roberts back in 2009.

Watch The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)