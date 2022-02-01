An 18-year-old girl from Odisha, Shreya Lenka may soon become India's first-ever Korean artist. She is one of two finalists chosen from a global audition process to fill the coveted spot in the South Korean girl group Blackswan. Blackswan's label, DR Music, announced in May 2021 that they would hold global auditions to fill a vacancy left by singer Hyemi's departure from the group. The Rourkela girl learned western songs on her own by listening to online videos. Shreya is also a trained dancer and yoga practitioner.

