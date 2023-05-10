After Lucas' alleged exes came forward with scathing allegations, fans said the receipts and chats shown were fabricated. A third alleged victim also came forward claiming to be his ex. After all that fans waited for SM to deny the allegations, maybe even seek legal action, but things took a disappointing turn when SM posted an apology to fans and said he would be going on hiatus. Lucas who was part of both NCT and WayV has left both the groups as announced by SM Entertainment. In their statement they said that after their deliberate discussion with him, they made a mutual decision to part ways. He will continue to showcase his individual activities. An Interaction Between NCT 127's Haechan And Their Staff Is Making Everyone Soft.

Full Statement and Lucas' Update:

Sm statement pic.twitter.com/GlBLl0C9r7 — nilam | waiting for Moving (@ddu_kyungsoo) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)