ARMYs must be delighted with the substantial response received from BTS's Golden Maknae, Jungkook. The 'Seven' singer addressed six questions previously posed to fans in a Weverse post. At his live concert in Seoul, Jungkook treated ARMYs to a brief clip from his recent trip to Hungary. This video was part of the Golden Closet Film (GCF), a series of travel videos produced and filmed by Jungkook himself. During the concert, Jungkook shared footage from Hungary that offered a glimpse into his routines before heading out to shoot a music video. He appeared in trousers while exercising on a treadmill and later lay down, visibly tired. Throughout the video, Jungkook showcased his meals and interactions with various people, providing an intimate look at his experiences. BTS Jungkook’s 'GOLDEN' Album Shatters Records As the Biggest Debut by a K-Pop Soloist on Spotify.

Check Out Jungkook's Video Here:

