Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN, has taken the music world by storm, achieving a remarkable feat as it earns the title of the biggest debut by a K-Pop soloist in Global Spotify history. With an astounding 39.6 million streams, the album has left an indelible mark on the music streaming platform. Jungkook's solo endeavor has not only captivated fans but also demonstrated his immense popularity and talent. BTS’ Jungkook Confirmed To Perform at MTV Europe Music Awards 2023! View Jungkook's Album Update: ‘GOLDEN’ by Jungkook earns the biggest debut by a K-Pop soloist in Global Spotify history with 39.6 million streams. pic.twitter.com/CJ2RuZOC1Q — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2023

