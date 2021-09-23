A giant moon escaped the Moon Festival in China's Henan province! Yes, you heard that right! However, not a 'real' moon rather a balloon designed as a moon rolled down the street after it got stranded from the festival celebrations on Monday morning. Every year, the east Asian countries celebrate Moon festival by gathering to watch mid-autumn moon while eating mooncakes. Lavish decorations take place, including the use of giant balloons of moons. This year the festival got a different hit as the video of one of the large moon rushing down the road went viral. Meanwhile, two staff members tried to catch the balloon to stop it from doing damage to the civilians and their properties.

Check Out the Viral Video of Giant Moon Rolling Down The Street:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NPR (@npr)

