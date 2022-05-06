In alarming news, a huge dead shark was found hanging outside of Ponte Vedra High School in Florida, United States. According to reports, it was a tradition of a senior prank pulled by five high school students, who caught the massive Shark on Tuesday night, froze the fish overnight, gutted it and hung the shark from rafters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) confirmed that the deed was done by five high school students and is further investigating the incident. Staff at Ponte Vedra removed the shark carcass on Thursday morning, and upon inspection, the species was identified as a Sandbar Shark. The condition and pictures of the shark were too graphic for the students who witnessed the horrifying sight.

Watch the Whole Report Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)