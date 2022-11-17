A goat with a human-like face and thick white fur on its head and chin resembling a beard was born in Madhya Pradesh on 11 November. The bizarre incident was reported from Semal Khedi village of Sironj tehsil in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the deformed animal also had eyes and a nose like a human being, and dark circles around its eyes seemed like glasses. Nawab Khan owned the animal. A video showing some people feeding the baby goat milk with a syringe was posted on Twitter, which has left netizens dumbfounded. Unbelievable Mutant Goat with 'Human-Face' Born in Rajasthan! People Worship It as 'Avatar of God'; Know More About the Birth Defect, Cyclopia.

Goat That Looks Like Human:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)