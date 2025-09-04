A video going viral on social media shows people dancing with live snakes during the Gogaji Mela in Rajasthan. The incident is said to have taken place on Teja Dashmi. It is reported that hundreds and thousands of devotees dance with live snakes during the fair, which is organised in honour of folk deity Gogaji Maharaj. The Gogaji Mela in Rajasthan draws thousands who celebrate the age-old tradition of snake dances. The viral clip shows devotees holding live snakes in their hands and dancing while participating in the Gogaji Mela. Maharajganj: Chilling Video Shows Over 100 Snakes Inside Toilet Tank of a House in Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees Dance With Live Snakes in Hand During Gogaji Mela

⚠️India not for the faint hearted!#Rajasthan’s Gogaji Mela on Teja Dashmi, devotees seen dancing with live snakes in hand The vibrant fair held in honour of folk deity Gogaji Maharaj draws thousands who celebrate with the age-old tradition of snake dances pic.twitter.com/82CHzvpSku — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 4, 2025

