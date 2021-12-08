Google released its "Year in Search" list, highlighting songs, recipes, movies, and more that people searched for in 2021 from all around the world. The list is topped by "Drivers License" debut single by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" a song by American rapper and singer Lil Nas X and then at third position stood Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow's hit "Industry Baby". Have a look at the Top-10 Trending tunes globally in 2021 below:

Most Searched Song In 2021

