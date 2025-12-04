Google has released the Year in Search 2025 for India and the world. As per the list released by Google under the People category, Indians searched for celebrities such as Ayush Mhatre, Smriti Mandhana, and Vignesh Puthur, among others. The notable searches that formed the top five included Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Abhishek Sharma, Shaik Rasheed and Jemimah Rodrigues. It is worth noting that all people who featured in Google's list of the 10 most searched people in India are sportspersons. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Requests Coach Amol Mazumdar to Allow Pizza for Team India’s Women Cricketers After Their Big Victory.

Check Who Features in the List of Top 10 Trending Searches for People in India

Google releases list of top 10 most searched people in India (Photo Credits: Google)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)