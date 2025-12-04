Today, December 4, Google shared its Year in Search 2025 list for top trending news topics in the world. Google's Year in Search was released as the year comes to an end and people await welcoming the New Year 2026. As per the list released by Google, topics that dominated the top 10 trending news globally include Charlie Kirk's assassination, Iran, US Government Shutdown, the New Pope chosen and LA Fires. Other news topics that made it to the Top 10 list included Hurricane Melissa, TikTok ban, Zhoran Mamdani (Zohran Mamdani) elected, USAID and the Kamchatka Earthquake and Tsunami. Google Year in Search 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues on List of 10 Most Searched People in India.

Check Which Topics Made It to the Top 10 Trending News Topics Globally

Google releases list of top 10 trending news topics across the globe (Photo Credits: Google)

