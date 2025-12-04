Google Search has released its "Year in Search 2025" list for India and the world today, December 4. Among the Year in Search list of Google, the top 10 most searched "meaning" included terms such as Stampede, Ceasefire, and Mock Drill, to name a few. People in India searched for Ceasefire meaning, Mock Drill meaning, Pookie meaning, Mayday meaning, 5201314 meaning, Stampede meaning, Ee Sala Cup Namde meaning, Nonce meaning, Latent meaning, and Incel meaning, according to Google. It is worth noting that these terms are related to popular trends that dominated Google's Year in Search 2025 in India. Google Year in Search 2025: Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Hurricane Melissa and TikTok Ban Among Top 10 Trending News Topics Globally, Check Full List Here.

Google Year in Search 2025 in India - Top 10 Meaning Terms People Searched For

This year, people in India searched for the meaning of Stampede, Mock Drill, and Ceasefire, among other,s as per Google Trends (Photo Credits: Google)

