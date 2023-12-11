Google has released a list of what was trending in India in 2023. The Google list titled "Year in Search 2023" shows people in India were the most curious about G20 as the grouping's summit was held in Delhi under India's presidency. "What is G20" was the most searched query on Google in India in year 2023. The second most searched question was "UCC kya hai" or what is UCC (Uniform and Civil Code). "What is ChatGPT" and "Hamas kya hai" (What is Hamas) are on third and fourth position on the list. The other five most searched questions were "28 september 2023 ko kya hai (what is on 28 September 2023)", "What is Chandrayaan 3", "What is threads in Instagram", "What is timed out in cricket", "What is impact player in IPL" and "What is Sengol". Google Year in Search 2023 in India: Bhupendra Jogi, So Beautiful So Elegant, Elvish Bhai – Top 10 Viral Memes of the Year That Made Netizens Go 'Moye Moye'.

Google Year in Search 2023: Top 10 'What Is' Questions in India

