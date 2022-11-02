European Southern Observatory (ESO) recently shared an incredible picture of Vela Supernova that displays a stunning tapestry of colours. The 'ghostly' remains of the gigantic star appear like a spooky spider web. The wispy pink structure, suitably tinged with orange, blue and purple given the picture's release on Halloween, is all left of a massive star which died in an intense explosion around 11,000 years ago, as per reports. Ghoulish Jack-o-Lantern Wins NASA’s Poll for Creepiest Pic From Space Beating Skull Asteroid and Cosmic Nebula for Halloween 2019 (View Pics).

Here's The Image Of Spooky Supernova:

1/ A spooky spider web 🕷, magical dragons 🐉 or wispy trails of ghosts 👻? What do you see in this image of the Vela supernova remnant? Look closer 🔗 https://t.co/K4Egr7UDmM 📷 @ESO /VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit pic.twitter.com/ECAgzbEBJ9 — ESO (@ESO) October 31, 2022

