The two “Delhi Metro Girls,” have defended their actions seen in a series of videos that went viral on social media. The videos, deemed ‘obscene’ by some viewers, show the girls celebrating Holi and performing stunts on a scooty. In another video, the girls were seen playing Holi inside Delhi Metro. In response to the backlash, the girls stated, “hamare andar talent hai” (We have talent within us). This comes after the Noida Traffic police said that a fine of Rs 47,500 has been imposed against three people, including two women, whose video of scooter-riding surfaced on social media this week. The city police have also lodged an FIR in the case. Earlier this week, the city traffic police had slapped a fine of Rs 33,000 on the scooter-owner after their first video surfaced on social media on March 25. The girls also claimed that they were not performing any stunts but were only making Instagram Reels. The girls apologised with folded hands and asked for help, as they didn't have enough money to pay the hefty fine imposed by the authorities. Are Delhi Metro Holi Girls Who Danced to 'Ang Laga De' Song and Women Seen in 'Obscene' Scooty Stunt Videos in Noida Same?.

Viral Noida Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @preeti.morya.7145

Delhi Metro Holi Video

#delhimetro denied that this video got filmed inside Delhi Metro. They claimed that this is a fake video created with AI . And the claim appears true as we can see that people passing through not even turned once to look at the women. God knows who put so much of efforts to… pic.twitter.com/hsDy5KLTx9 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 24, 2024

Obscene Scooty Stunt in Noida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @preeti.morya.7145

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @preeti.morya.7145

