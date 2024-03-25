The festival of Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country on Monday. People are seen immersed in colours. Amidst this, two videos have hit the internet and sparked outrage. In one video, two women, one in a white dress and the other in a white saree, are seated on the metro floor amidst scattered colours. With their faces already covered in colour powder, they apply more to each other’s faces, choreographed to the song “Ang Laga De.” The second video shows two girls sitting facing each other and indulging in an "obscene" act on a two-wheeler as a boy is riding the scooter. Both videos triggered strong reactions on the internet. However, it has been found that both the girls in the videos are the same. One of them is Preeti Morya, and the videos are posted on her Instagram account. She currently has 42.5 followers. Holi in Delhi Metro: Video of Two Girls Dancing to 'Ang Laga De' Song in Metro Train Goes Viral.

