One must be careful while venturing the wildlife. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a herd of elephants is seen charging towards three men who tried to take selfies with them. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. "For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things,but do them with enthusiasm… [sic]," wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the clip of the viral chase. "Encroaching wild life and their habitat is not only dangerous but also a crime. Where are the forest guards on duty ? [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Baby Elephant Rescue Video: SSB Personnel Save Elephant Calf Stranded in Swelling River, IFS Officer Salutes 'Real Life Heroes'.

Check the Viral Video Here:

For having a selfie, they not only do foolish things,but do them with enthusiasm… pic.twitter.com/rMoFzaHrL3 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 5, 2023

