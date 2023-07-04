In a video doing the internet rounds, a baby elephant is seen being rescued after being stranded in a swelling river. The SSB personnel are seen pushing the baby calf so it can successfully get across the river. "SSB personnel rescuing a baby calf struck up in swelling river in NE. Salutations to these real life heroes [sic]," IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the rescue video. "Wonderful team work [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Mother Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Clean Fodder Playfully Through Its Trunk, IAS Officer Shares Adorable Video.

Check the Viral Video Here:

SSB personnel rescuing a baby calf struck up in swelling river in NE. Salutations to these real life heroes Via Nandan Pratim. pic.twitter.com/X2bM3ggXt7 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 3, 2023

