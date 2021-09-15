Actress Hina Khan is in the Maldives (yes, yet again) and having the time of her life again. Can’t blame the girl, the island nation has such an effect on everyone. Also, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay jumped to the bandwagon of celebrities grooving on viral Sinhala song "Manike Mage Hithe" featuring artists Yohani, Chamath Sangeeth, Anas Shajahan. Hina too could not help herself making a "Manike Mage Hithe" Instagram reel from her Maldives vacay where she is seen having a blast. Those Sinhalese lyrics of "Manike Mage Hithe" are indeed catchy! Lyrics of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Song by Yohani and Satheeshan with English Translation! Watch The Viral Sri Lankan Song With Subtitles.

As for Hina's beachy look, the 33-year-old is dressed in a printed co-ord set with a front-knot crop top and mini skirt with a yellow bralette. Too pretty for words.

Watch Hina Khan Groove to "Manike Mage Hithe" in This Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

