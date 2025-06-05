Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Hina Khan tied the knot with her long-time partner, Rocky Jaiswal in a simple and heartfelt registry marriage on June 4. The couple kept the ceremony private and intimate. Hina’s brother, Manaan Meer, shared a sweet moment from the ceremony on social media and posted a loving message. He wrote, “They radiate love, you can feel it just being near them. My favourite couple. Congratulations HiRo. My heart is filled with joy. Wish you lifelong happiness and togetherness. Thank you for being the inspiration you guys are.” The wedding was filled with love and emotion. Hina looked beautiful in a soft opal green handloom saree with golden and silver thread work. A special detail was the embroidery of Rocky’s name on the saree, making it even more personal and memorable. ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: Just Married Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal To Star in New Show Post Their Wedding.

Hina Khan’s Brother Shares Pictures the Wedding – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manaan Meer (@manaanmeer)

