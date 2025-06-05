Popular television actress Hina Khan finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, after 13 years of dating. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony and shared heartfelt pictures of their special day on social media. For those who have been following the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress for some time, it’s well known how professional she is when it comes to her work. Just a day after getting married, Hina Khan made a striking appearance at an event in Mumbai, leaving everyone surprised. A video from the event has now gone viral. The Bigg Boss 11 fame looked stylish in a black jacket-style dress. Speaking at the event, Hina said, "Work comes first. I got married yesterday. I had an important event to attend today. I wanted to be part of it which is why I am here. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you for giving me this opportunity." In another video, the actress can be seen graciously posing for the paps. She told them that the couple will soon make an appearance together. Who Is Rocky Jaiswal? All About Hina Khan’s Producer Husband Whom She Dated for 13 Years Before Marriage.

Hina Khan Resumes Work Just a Day After Her Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Hina Khan Greets Paparazzi in First Punlic Appearance After Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)