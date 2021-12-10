Human Rights Day is celebrated across the world to honour United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that occurred on December 10, 1948. On this day, people raise awareness about the equality and initiate important discussions that revolve around equal human rights. As the world celebrated Human Rights Day 2021 on Friday, check out how twitterati reacted on the international day!

UN Celebrates Human Rights Day 2021

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. On #HumanRightsDay, 10 December, join us to spread the word that greater equality is essential to build a fairer and more inclusive world. https://t.co/ibtfe8rn1x#StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/OuToOexB9R — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 8, 2021

Important Word By Human Rights at FCDO

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights” As a champion of human rights, the UK 🇬🇧 is committed to the values set out in the #UDHR On #HumanRightsDay, we are working with our partners towards a fairer, more equal world 🌎. pic.twitter.com/mvCtoPgorq — Human Rights at FCDO (@FCDOHumanRights) December 10, 2021

Special Message on Human Rights Day

Capitalism, Liberalism, Imperialism and Zionism are the original sources of human rights!... don't doubt! .... Damn them all#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/E4XeVlOYrJ — Abshar Tasnim (@Abshar_Tasnim2) December 9, 2021

Remembering the Legend on This Day!

Salute to the champian of human rights, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, on the eve of international human rights day. #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/c5gMmtib26 — Dr.B.Karthik Navayan (@Navayan) December 9, 2021

TRUE

Be the Voice You Want to Hear

Yes!

God created all human beings in the form of men and women, so the only reason for the superiority of one person over another is the degree of virtue and purity of that person. When we are all made of a same way, why do some consider themselves superior to others?#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/uYPW4nFFpa — bloom (@BloomBloom313) December 8, 2021

