Several political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, wished the people of Nagaland on their statehood day. "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development. Its tribal diversity and unique heritage remain a source of pride. I wish the people of Nagaland a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," President Murmu wrote on X. Rahul Gandhi, while wishing people of Nagaland, said, "Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India’s diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage." Nagaland State Inauguration Day, also known as Nagaland Statehood Day celebrated on December 1 each year, marks a pivotal moment in India’s history when Nagaland became the 16th state of the Indian Union in 1963. This day commemorates the recognition of the distinct cultural identity, traditions, and aspirations of the Naga people. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates AI Centre of Excellence in Nagaland To Boost Skilling and Training.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Nagaland Statehood Day 2025

Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development. Its tribal diversity and unique heritage remain a source of pride. I wish the people of… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 1, 2025

‘Glorious Naga Culture Widely Admired’, Says PM Narendra Modi on Nagaland Statehood Day

Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Wishes on Nagaland Statehood Day 2025

Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India’s diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage. pic.twitter.com/plP0umkmqM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2025

CM Neiphiu Rio Greets People on Nagaland Statehood Day 2025

Warm greetings on our 63rd #StatehoodDay. We honour our leaders who safeguarded our rights & identity, & the visionaries who shaped our future. Let us work together for a prosperous, inclusive, & sustainable Nagaland, reaffirming our commitment to its progress & well-being. pic.twitter.com/PCWZxEiO1E — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 1, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes People on Nagaland Statehood Day 2025

We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Nagaland on the 63rd Statehood Day. Known as the “Land of Festivals,” Nagaland wonderfully reflects the rich diversity of India. The state is celebrated for its stunning landscapes, valiant people, and lively cultural traditions.… pic.twitter.com/Uw5sfzl1eL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 1, 2025

