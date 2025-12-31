As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2025, New Zealanders ushered in the New Year with breathtaking celebrations, becoming the first country in the world to enter 2026. In New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, the iconic Sky Tower served as the centrepiece of the festivities, dazzling spectators with a stunning fireworks display. Thousands gathered at the waterfront, cheering and singing as the sky lit up with vibrant colours. New Year 2026 Fireworks at Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge Live Streaming: Watch the Spectacular Firework Display At the Iconic Landmarks in Australia on New Year's Eve.
New Zealand Enters New Year 2026
Happy New Year New Zealand! 🎉
Auckland welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display over its tallest building - the Sky Tower.
Latest updates 👉 https://t.co/DP0mlQ1r19 pic.twitter.com/GMg9UnKboU
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2025
New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026
#WATCH | Fireworks adorn New Zealand's Auckland as it welcomes the #NewYear2026.
(Source: TVNZ via Reuters) https://t.co/BNqBWHimml pic.twitter.com/hOdme8i36M
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)