An IndiGo Passenger, Tarun Shukla, sparked concerns after sharing a video on X showcasing cockroaches in the food section of an IndiGo aircraft, highlighting potential hygiene issues. Expressing concern over the appalling sight, Shukla urged the airline to investigate how such a situation occurred, especially given its fleet mainly consists of relatively new Airbus A320s. Following the video's viral spread, IndiGo acknowledged the issue, stating that their staff immediately acted upon discovery. In response, the airline initiated a thorough cleaning process across its entire fleet, including fumigation and disinfection procedures. IndiGo emphasised its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure passenger safety and apologised for any inconvenience caused. IndiGo Flight Attendants Fight With Passenger Old Video Goes Viral: 5-Year-Old Clip of Airline Staff Misbehaving With Elderly Man Doing Rounds on Twitter, Here's What Had Happened in 2017.

IndiGo Passenger Reveals Cockroaches in Food Section

IndiGo says : We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft. Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard. As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation… — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)