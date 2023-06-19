A video of a passenger being thrashed by IndiGo staffers is going viral on social media. Reports in the media claim that the elderly man was allegedly thrashed by staff members of IndiGo Airlines, however, it must be noted that the incident is not recent. The incident took place 5 years ago and the video of the same is going viral once again. The 1-minute 22-second video clip shows IndiGo staff members misbehaving and thrashing an elderly man who wanted to board the bus to catch a flight. Reports also suggested that the airline staff members pushed the senior citizen onto the ground and allegedly pressed his neck. The incident took place in November 2017 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. After the incident came to light, the airline is said to have fired the staff members. ‘Excuse me, khidki khol denge’: Video of IndiGo Flight Passenger's hilarious request to Air hostess For Spitting Out Gutka Goes Viral.

Airline Staffers Fight With Passenger

INDIGO Flight attendants Misbehaving with Old man who wanted to board the bus to catch Flight. They pushed him down & pressed his neck. MO Civil Aviation should take action againt the Air Lines Share this till these hooligans are taught a lesson & similar incidents not repeated. pic.twitter.com/grUVWlaTJO — Arunabha Banerjee (@candidarunava) June 19, 2023

Incident Took Place in November 2017

