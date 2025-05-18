Polish traveller and Instagram vlogger Kasia recently shared a disturbing incident from her solo trek in Himachal Pradesh, raising safety concerns for women travellers. In a video posted online, she described how a man began following her near her guest house, repeatedly insisting on taking photos with her despite her refusals. “I don’t want to take a picture with you. Can you stop following me?” she is heard saying in the video. Kasia, who has spent considerable time in India, expressed frustration at being treated like “an animal in the zoo,” calling out inappropriate male behaviour. The man left only after realising he was being recorded. Though shaken, Kasia later clarified that she wouldn’t stop travelling alone and intended the post to raise awareness, not vilify a nation. “India is not for beginners,” she added, urging respectful behaviour. Agra: Lithuanian Tourist Sexually Harassed at Agra Fort by Haryana Man; Second Incident in Two Weeks.

Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh

