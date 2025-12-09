An Indian woman living in the United States is going viral on social media after she claimed that India is much better in certain things than America. "Living abroad made me realise ki India kuch cheezon mein seriously next level hai," the influencer wrote. The NRI content creator further said that, be it delivery, street food, festivals or social life, India's vibe, warmth, and comfort cannot be replicated anywhere else. "Hum dreams chase karne nikalte hain… but silent streets aur scheduled friendships ke beech realise hota hai…There’s truly no place like India, yaar," she added. In the video, the content creator talked about several things, from quick food delivery to access to doctors and more. She also claimed that customer support in India is superior when compared to the USA. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "Welcome to India", while a second user commented, "You are 100% right . I’m living in canada only for one reason , clean air." A third user commented, "India is the best ! Staying abroad makes you realise it more!" 'Every Single One of Them Are Indians': US Man Says Every Worker at London Airport Was Indian, Questions Absence of British Staff; Video Goes Viral.

There's Truly No Place Like India, Says NRI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Eyes On USA (@indianeyesonusa)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)