A Military Tattoo and tribal dance festival was held in Delhi on January 23 during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As a part of the Military Tattoo, Indian Army troops performed Mallakhamb stunt. Indian Army troops left the audience awestruck by their performances. They also showed many stunts at the event. World’s Largest Pizza! Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Arena-Size Cheese and Pepperoni Pie Set by Pizza Hut; See Pics

Watch Video of Mallakhamb Stunt by Indian Army:

#WATCH | As a part of Military Tattoo, Indian Army troops perform Mallakhamb during the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav & 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Delhi pic.twitter.com/aj4k1TDX42 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)