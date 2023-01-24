Pizza Hut broke the Guinness World Record under the title "World's Largest Pizza" after making an arena-size, biggest-ever cheese and pepperoni pie on 18 January with the help of YouTube star Airrack. The giant pizza baked using "The Big New Yorker" recipe spanned nearly 14,000 square feet in Los Angeles. The record-breaking pizza was assembled entirely, topped, and baked in pieces at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Have Domino's & Pizza Hut Scrapped Pork Pepperoni Pizza From Menu Because of Religious Reasons?

Presenting The Biggest-Ever Pizza!!

I went and created the World’s Largest Pizza… Like this tweet to save yourself a slice! pic.twitter.com/2BIQ3LvAd4 — Airrack (@airrack) January 21, 2023

