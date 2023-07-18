Indian entrepreneur Anas Rahman Junaid and his family were thrilled when they unexpectedly encountered the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in an elevator during their holiday in Dubai. Mr Anas, who is the founder and managing director of Hurun India, a wealth research agency, shared their delightful encounter on Instagram, expressing their joy at meeting the ruler and describing him as a down-to-earth person. The Instagram post included multiple photographs of the memorable interaction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The unexpected meeting left Junaid enthralled, and he humorously mentioned in his Instagram post, "I attract good vibes." UAE Vice President Rashid Al Maktoum Renames Al Minhad District as Hind City.

Indian Entrepreneur Meets Dubai Ruler in Elevator

