Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Swastik Chikara finds himself in quite a fix, with netizens claiming the batter has subscribed to Instagram influencer Muskan Karia. Karia is known for her' I Bet You Didn't Know This' content, and she has since become a YouTuber and social media influencer. Several social media users on X pointed out Swastik Chikara as one of her 6595 subscribers, where a sub per month costs INR 390. Chikara did not play for RCB in IPL 2025 and was subsequently not retained by the IPL defending champions for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Muskan Karia Monthly Income Is More Than 20 Lakh Rupees? ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl’ Earnings From ‘Exclusive Content Instagram Subscription’ Get Reddit, YouTube Talking!.

Heartbroken Fan

Ex RCB Blood Swastik Chikara 😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/N1sVbXG15K — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) January 6, 2026

Fan Highlights RCB Players' Behaviour

Swastik chikara , yash dayal = Rcb pic.twitter.com/TuJPnCgL0C — Kushagra (@kushagra1331) January 7, 2026

What is This Behaviour!

Fans' Sarcastic Take

Very nice bro Swastik Chikara🌚 pic.twitter.com/4CxK7eQASc — Moin (@MoInsiders) January 6, 2026

Fan Expresses Shock

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)