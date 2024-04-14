A photo of a board on the Hatia-Ernakulam Express train with the word ‘Hatia’ translated as ‘Kolapathakam’ (murderer) in Malayalam went viral, sparking debate over Indian Railways on social media. Hatia is a town in Ranchi, and the Hatia-Ernakulam Express is a weekly train that connects the two cities. After the pic surfaced on the internet, the Railway authorities took action and painted over the Malayalam word with yellow paint. AC Coach of Dehradun-Bound Kumbh Express Train Gets Nearly 'Hijacked' by Ticketless Passengers, Indian Railways Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Indian Railways Translation Gaffe Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)