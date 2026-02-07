Passengers aboard the Bundelkhand Express were left shocked after large cockroaches were spotted crawling openly on train seats and inside coaches. Several travellers complained that insects were falling into their food, making it impossible to eat during the journey. Parents said children were crying and visibly distressed due to the unhygienic conditions. The video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, with passengers questioning railway sanitation standards and demanding immediate action. Snake on Train: Panic on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express As Serpent Found in Toilet, Rescued and Thrown Out of Moving Train by Railway Staff; Video Goes Viral.

Cockroach Horror on Bundelkhand Express

भारतीय रेल अपने स्वर्णिम दौर से गुजर रहा है. बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस की हालात देखिये, बड़े बड़े कॉकरोच ट्रेन की सीट पर टहल रहे हैं. यात्रियों के खाने में आ रहे हैं. बच्चे परेशान हो रहे हैं. मतलब रील मंत्री का रेलवे गजब चल रहा है. pic.twitter.com/kh5CgRApWr — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

