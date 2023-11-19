As the highly anticipated India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final got underway, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sent out greetings to the 'Men in Blue' squad. "Come on Team India! We believe in you", the BJP wrote in a recent tweet via its official X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 19. However, much to the surprise of netizens, its arch-rival Congress agreed with the saffron party here as it reposted the tweet from its official X handle with the caption, "True that! JEETEGA INDIA (India will win)." Meanwhile, Congress's response also seemed to be supporting INDIA (the massive opposition alliance) to some, in addition to wishing Team India luck in the crucial match. The grand old party's tweet has left the social media users guessing, who have suggested various possibilities in the post's comment section. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Like Cricket Team Whose Batters Spent Five Years Trying To Run Out Each Other, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Congress Reacts to BJP Post Supporting Indian Cricket Team at World Cup Final 2023 Match

Congress' Reaction Leaves Netizens Guessing

Congress and BJP uniting for the first time and it's for Team India 🥹❤️ — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 19, 2023

Hence proved , Cricket unites the nation. 🤝🏻🇮🇳 — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) November 19, 2023

No one is getting the context here😂 "INDIA" — Abdul Rahman Mashood (@abdulrahmanmash) November 19, 2023

They are talking about India🇮🇳 not I.N.D.I.A.✋ — Param|PCS 🇮🇳 (@FunMauji) November 19, 2023

