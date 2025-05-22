Luxury US department store chain Nordstrom is leaving social media users in disbelief for listing a jhola bag at an exorbitant price on its website. A traditional Indian jhola, the shoulder cloth bag known for its simplicity and thriftiness, easily available at roadside stalls in India, which are sold at minimal or much cheaper prices, was seen being sold at Nordstrom's website for a jaw-dropping USD 48 (approximately INR 4,228). “What in the name of scam is this!! Jhola being sold at a premium department store Nordstrom for $48! I’m a homesick person but even I haven’t reached these levels of nostalgia,” wrote an X user along with the screenshot of the bag, listed as ‘Indian Souvenir Bag.’ The post soon went viral, triggering hilarious reactions among desis. World’s Most Expensive Dog: Bengaluru Man Buys Rare ‘Wolfdog’ for INR 50 Crore.

Nordstrom Is Selling Jhola As ‘Indian Souvenir Bag’ at Exorbitant Price

What in the name of scam is this!! Jhola being sold at a premium department store Nordstrom for $48! 😭😭 I’m a homesick person but even I haven’t reached these levels of nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/Zouw2rLpke — Wordita (@wordi25) May 21, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Somebody should tell Chatak Sweet that they need to start collecting royality fee from Nordstram for their Brand Infringement.. — चॅडप्रीतDeepdian 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@desichad1) May 21, 2025

LOL

And here I am racking my brains on creating handcrafted products for my small business. Should have just ordered a bunch of these 🤦‍♀️ — Sneha Mahecha (@snehamahecha) May 21, 2025

Not Anymore

WTF. I thought Vimal thaila on Amazon was bad enough. pic.twitter.com/8nz4t9Ujvc — Pratyush (@PratyushP23) May 21, 2025

Meme-worthy!

ROFL

Next we sell bidis at the price of premium cuban cigars! — Vi (@Dramaibaaz) May 21, 2025

