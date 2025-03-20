In a stunning purchase, Bengaluru-based breeder S Satish has spent INR 50 crore to acquire Cadaboms Okami, a rare hybrid of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd. This one-of-a-kind “wolfdog” was imported from the US at just eight months old and already weighs over 75 kg, consuming 3 kg of raw meat daily. Satish, president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, aims to introduce this exotic breed to India. Okami’s striking wolf-like features and powerful build have already made him a sensation at high-profile events in Karnataka. The purchase has ignited discussions in the exotic pet world, with many questioning the staggering price. As videos of Okami surface online, the fascination with this extraordinary hybrid continues to grow. Dog Bargains While Buying Apples From Vendor, Then Walks Away With Preggo ‘Wife’, Watch Cute yet Funny Animal Video!

World’s Most Expensive Dog

