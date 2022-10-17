A few days after a recent video went viral of US President Joe Biden offering unsolicited “dating” advice to a young girl in California, another video has now gone viral of the President sniffing a young girl’s hair at a Baskin-Robbins store in Oregon. Internet users have been finding this behaviour very “creepy” and many have reacted to the recent video expressing concern and mocking the President. Read on to check out the viral video and the reactions of netizens after watching it. ‘No Serious Guys Until You’re 30’ US President Joe Biden’s Unsolicited Dating Advice to Young Girl Raises Quite a Few Eyebrows! (Watch Viral Video).

Watch The Viral Video Here

Biden attempts a sniffing at a Baskin Robbins in Oregon today pic.twitter.com/HeTcGxPLXj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2022

Here Are Some Reactions

You been sniffing kids again — Monty Montana (@thekfchunter) October 17, 2022

And Another

Stop sniffing and groping children — Rick Oxford (@RickOxford5) October 17, 2022

This Is How Netizens Reacted

Saw perv was trending and immediately knew that they were referring to Joe Biden sniffing kids. it's a damn shame. — Malcom 🇺🇸 (@chakery) October 16, 2022

Some Serious Questions...

Why is Joe Biden always sniffing people — luigi🧪 (@wvfflex) October 17, 2022

Watch The YouTube Video of Reactions Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)