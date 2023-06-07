Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer, began his career lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, but he quickly expanded his talents to include dance and acting. His videos often go viral on social media. Now, he has once again captured the attention of his fans with viral videos featuring him and his sister, Neema Paul, in traditional Indian outfits. Kili Paul is seen wearing a kurta-pyjama along with a printed half jacket. He also paired his look with a pagdi to get into the desi look. Neema Paul wore a traditional lehenga with ethnic jewellery. The duo danced to popular regional songs in this traditional attire. Squid Game Star Oh Young-soo's Viral Dance Video is Winning Netizens' Hearts - WATCH.

Kili Paul Dancing to Nepali Song:

Kili Paul Dancing to Marathi Song:

Kili Paul Instagram Reel on 'Zihaal e Miskin':

Kili Paul Vibing to 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye':

