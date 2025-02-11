Saraswati Puja is a very auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is celebrated every year with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and this year, the festival was celebrated on February 2. During this time, many colleges, institutions, and organisations conduct programmes and events. Now, a video of a student dancing inappropriately in Nepal Engineering College for Saraswati Puja is going viral online. In the video, we see the girl in inappropriate attire performing vulgar dance moves on stage in front of Goddess Saraswati’s image even as the audience claps and cheers for her. Nepal Engineering College is drawing criticism the student's act is being seen as disrespectful. Watch the viral video below. IIT Bombay Students’ Dance to ‘Munni Badnaam’ Song Leaves the Internet Divided! Netizens Debate Over ‘Vulgarity’ of the Performance (Watch Video).

Student Performs Vulgar Dance for Saraswati Puja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗘𝗗𝗛𝗜 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗛 (@tedhi.soch)

Nepal Engineering College Student's Vulgar Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarp Media (@jarpmedia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)