In a recently surfaced video, a man driving a car on a beach in Kuwait narrowly avoids death. The clips depict the four-wheeler speeding on the beach. Apparently, the driver lost control of the vehicle when the waves crashed on the coast. The automobile started to zigzag on the sand, swerving rapidly from side to side. Next, the car overturned several times in a matter of seconds. Consequently, the driver jumped from the vehicle and fell into the ocean. He was fortunate to survive the chilling crash, though he reportedly suffered minor injuries. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the video is currently doing rounds on social media. Texas Car Crash: At Least 10 Injured After Car Crashes Into Emergency Room of Hospital in Austin (See Pic and Video).

Kuwait Car Crash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

