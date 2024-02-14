In a shocking incident in the United States, a car reportedly crashed into a hospital in Texas. According to news agency BNO News, the car crashed into the emergency room at a hospital in Austin, Texas. At least 10 people are said to be injured in the hospital car crash incident. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media and shows the destruction caused after the car crashed into the emergency room at the hospital in Austin. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Discharged from Hospital.

Car Crashes Into Hospital in Austin

WATCH: Car crashes into emergency room at Austin, Texas hospital. At least 10 injured pic.twitter.com/u8uGuAw5uh — BNO News (@BNONews) February 14, 2024

See Pic of the Incident

BREAKING: Car crashes into emergency room at Austin, Texas, hospital, injuring at least 10 people pic.twitter.com/9NxEdasTUi — BNO News (@BNONews) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)