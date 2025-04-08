In a heartwarming fusion of devotion and generosity, a Laddu Gopal idol symbolising the child form of Lord Krishna has advanced to the sixth grade after excelling in the fifth grade at Marigold Public School in Kaithal, Haryana. This unique educational initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Sanjeev Vashisht, involves enrolling the idol to sponsor a disadvantaged child's education. Recently, Laddu Gopal passed the fifth grade with impeccable marks, scoring 100 in every subject. Dr. Vashisht and his family attended the ceremony where the teachers proudly announced Laddu Gopal's perfect report card, drawing applause and congratulations from all attendees. Kamada Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Katha: Know the Legend of Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Associated With the Worshipping of Lord Vishnu (Watch Video).

Heartwarming Video Of Laddu Gopal Ji Passing Fifth Grade

Representation Of True Devotion

