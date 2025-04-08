Kamada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu fasting day that falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra, which usually corresponds to the March-April time frame in the Gregorian calendar. This Ekadashi is considered particularly auspicious for devotees of Lord Vishnu and it holds deep spiritual importance for those seeking liberation (moksha) and the fulfillment of wishes. Kamada Ekadashi 2025 is unique in its association with the belief that fasting and devotion on this day can help remove sins, purify the mind and body, and grant spiritual blessings. The word ‘Kamada’ is derived from the Sanskrit term ‘Kama’ meaning ‘desire’ and ‘Dha’ meaning ‘to give.’ Hence, Kamada Ekadashi is often referred to as the day that fulfills one's desires, whether they be material or spiritual. On this day, reciting and listening to Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha is considered extremely auspicious. Watch the video below for Kamada Ekadashi vrat katha. Kamada Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Share Lord Vishnu Images, Greetings, Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi Messages, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Mark the Auspicious Fasting Day.

