A video of a leopard allegedly preying on a crocodile and later dragging it out of water is going viral on social media. The 16-second video which surfaced online back in 2019 is going viral on the internet once again. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named 'Hasna Zaroori Hai' who captioned the video, "OMG OMG what power, what a jaw strength!" The viral clip shows the big cat waiting in the water as it attacks the crocodile and drags it out of the water body into the forest. However, it's unsure if the leopard did attack the crocodile or if the reptile managed to escape as the video ends abruptly. Leopard Dares to Snatch Away Food From Crocodile’s Mouth! Terrifying Footage Gives Peak at Life Into the Wild.

Leopard Drags Crocodile Out of Water Into Forest

OMG OMG what power, what a jaw strength! pic.twitter.com/GtNm0opwo1 — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) April 6, 2023

