Leopard Dares to Snatch Away Food From Crocodile’s Mouth! Terrifying Footage Gives Peak at Life Into the Wild

Leopard snatches meat from crocodile (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

A lot of us have seen the hunt scenes and life in the wild only through movies or documentaries. The wild cats hunting for preys, the prey trying to evade their predator and the sorts. Recently, in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park dramatic footage captured a leopard daring to take away meat of an antelope from crocodile's mouth. The croc seemed to be dozing with the prey still held in its mouth, and the leopard chanced upon the moment to take it away. As the leopard tried hard to take a piece of the meat, the crocodile opened its eye. But the leopard was swift to run away taking a part of the meat. The daring footage has been captured on camera and shared online. It gives a clear peek at life in the wild. Teenager Jumps in Ocean to Save a Struggling Turtle, Crocodile Attacks and Snatches it Away.

Wildlife filmmaker Nicole, from East Finchley, captured the whole thing on his camera. It was shot by a river near Mfuwe Lodge. She watched for hours to watch nature's ways unfold in front of her. At a point, the leopard was dangerously close to the crocodile's mouth and its sharp teeth. Had it fully woken up, there would be another fight with the crocodile making a prey of the leopard easily. Talking about the dramatic footage, Nicole told Kennedy News, "The leopard is really getting inside the crocodile's mouth but he's very careful. The croc is awake and he slyly opens his eyes. It shows how brutal nature is and how they can all fend for themselves."

Watch Video of Leopard Trying to Steal Meat From Crocodile's Mouth:

The crocodile kept the meat in its mouth probably because it would be the safest. Although, the leopard still dared to grab a bite and walk away. This incident reminds us of another such unlikely altercation in the wild when a leopard attacked a python in Africa's Masai Mara National Park. The wild cat managed to overpower the serpent here. And when the python was to make an attack, the leopard apparently smashed the skull of the snake.