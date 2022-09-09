A video showing a little girl hugging an idol of Ganpati Bappa and refusing to let him go for Ganpati Visarjan is winning the hearts of social media users. As devotees prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, this heartwarming video of a young girl crying and refusing to let go of Bappa is truly emotional, and people are loving the thought behind it. She is seen resisting and refusing to let go as her family tries to convince her that Ganpati Bappa is going home and will return soon. Check out the viral video here! Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Visarjan Sohala Live Streaming Online: Watch Videos and Photos As Mumbaikars Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Check Out the Viral Video!

